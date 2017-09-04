1 arrested in Bossier City homicide

A Bossier City man is facing charges in connection with a homicide that happened Sunday morning.

Investigators say information gathered at the scene led to the arrest of 26-year-old Zachary Decker.

Police say 45-year-old Juan Antonio Reyes was found by his roommate with a gunshot wound to the upper torso inside his home at 424 Montgomery Street at 12:50 a.m.

Detectives got an arrest warrant on Decker for second-degree homicide. He was arrested in the 2700 block of Foster Street in Bossier City with the assistance of the US Marshal Task Force.

Decker was arrested and booked into the Bossier City Jail.

Investigators believe the shooting may have involved narcotics.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call Bossier Crime Stoppers, 318-424-4100 or go to www.bossiercrimestoppers.org.

