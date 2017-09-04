Labor Day forecast to help plan your holiday

The weather looks great for one more barbecue or one more trip to the pool before the unofficial end to summer.

Labor Day is going to feature more sunshine than clouds and rain. Our rain chances are pretty much as low as they go without being completely zero. A stray shower or two can't be completely ruled out.

Temperatures will go from the near 70 degrees this morning to near 90 degrees this afternoon. The wind won't be much of a factor. Expect light south winds.

Heading to the pool? Hosting a barbecue? The weather looks great for whatever you have planned! #LaborDay pic.twitter.com/gNbuhNnBXI — KSLA StormTracker 12 (@KSLAWeather) September 4, 2017

We won't have to wait long after Labor Day for our first taste of fall. Our next big weather maker will be a cold front that will drop through the area on Tuesday. This front will produce scattered showers and storms and knock our temperatures down. Rain chances will generally increase from north to south across the area. Highs on Tuesday will range from the mid-80s up north to the low 90 down south.

As the front clears passes you, expect the temperature to drop by a few degrees. Cooler and drier air will filter in behind the front.

Afternoon highs Wednesday through Friday will be near 80 degrees. We'll wake up to temperatures in the mid to upper 50s on Thursday and Friday. That is about 10 to 15 degrees below average for this time of year. The afternoons will be SUNsational, though. Expect a lot of sunshine and low humidity levels.

