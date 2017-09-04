Cyclist injured in hit and run crash

Click here for updated jail bookings in Caddo and Bossier Parishes.

Click here for updated jail bookings in Caddo and Bossier Parishes.

Police are searching for the driver who injured a cyclist Monday morning in the 5600 block of Mansfield Road. (Source: Cody Jennings/ KSLA News 12)

A woman is recovering after she was hit by a car while riding her bike Monday morning.

The crash happened around 12:30 a.m. in the 5600 block of Mansfield Road near Waggoner Avenue.

Police say a woman was riding a bike when she was hit by a car passing by. The car reportedly left the scene.

The victim was taken to University Health hospital and is expected to recover.

The cyclist described the car as a beige Chevrolet Impala, according to police.

Police believe they know who they are looking for after collecting evidence from the scene.

Copyright 2017 KSLA. All rights reserved.