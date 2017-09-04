Man wounded in shooting, police search for gunman

Click here for updated jail bookings in Caddo and Bossier Parishes.

Shreveport police are looking for the person or persons responsible for a shooting that left a man fighting for his life Monday morning.

Police say a man was found shot in the leg just before 12:30 a.m. at the Foxborough Cove Apartments in the 8200 block of Pines Road.

The man was taken to University Health hospital with what police described as life threatening injuries.

The victim was unable to give the police information about the shooting, according to reports.

Police believe the gunman took off in a newer model white KIA, which was seen leaving the scene.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Shreveport police or Crime Stoppers at 318-673-7373.

