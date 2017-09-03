What made Harvey so nasty

A number of relief efforts are underway to help people affected by Hurricane and Tropical Storm Harvey. Here are some and how you can help.

A number of relief efforts are underway to help people affected by Hurricane and Tropical Storm Harvey. Here are some and how you can help.

Hurricane Harvey relief efforts: You can help; here's how

By SETH BORENSTEIN

AP Science Writer

WASHINGTON (AP) - Experts say a combination of unusual factors turned Harvey into a deadly monster.

The storm intensified just before it hit land, parked itself over one unfortunate area and dumped a record amount of rain.

Ed Rappaport is the acting director of the National Hurricane Center. He says Harvey's unique strength and track amplified its effects over a highly populated area.

Harvey was born in the Atlantic southeast of Puerto Rico on Aug. 17. Once it got into the Gulf of Mexico on Aug. 23, it rapidly exploded into a Category 4 hurricane just a few hours before coming ashore. That rarely happens.

The storm was stuck between two high pressure systems that kept pushing it in opposite directions, so it staggered in a zig-zag pattern across southeast Texas.

