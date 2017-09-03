Girl, 9, sewing up 'deluxe' help for victims of Harvey's floods

Katie Harper is just your average 9-year-old, but for the past several days when she comes home from school and after she finishes her homework, she sews.

Katie Harper is just your average 9-year-old, but for the past several days when she comes home from school and after she finishes her homework, she sews.

Help for Harvey coming in small, handmade packages

A number of relief efforts are underway to help people affected by Hurricane and Tropical Storm Harvey. Here are some and how you can help.

Hurricane Harvey relief efforts: You can help; here's how

For the second year in a row, a special young lady is taking to her sewing machine to help raise thousands of dollars for flood victims.

She makes tissue box holders.

And the fourth-grader said this year's creation is supposed to be even better or, more precisely, "deluxe."

"Last year, I made some and they were called regular Kleenex holders," 9-year-old Taylor Henry said.

"This year, they're called the deluxe version because they have a pocket on the back."

Taylor said she felt compelled to sew and sell the holders then send the money to help victims of Hurricane Harvey, just like she did last year for South Louisiana flood victims.

"And God really spoke to me about it, so I started doing it again."

Just spend a few minutes with Taylor and the Henry family, and you quickly realize the role faith plays in their lives.

"And driven by, you know, what God put on her heart. Those were her words that she says," said Julia Henry, Taylor's mother.

"And it just makes me proud to hear those things coming out of a little body."

Taylor also is the first to tell you other family members are a big help.

Her little brother, 5-year-old Jax, also has his own project

His personally made bookmarkers already surpassed his goal of $100.

Last year, Taylor and her family raised $7,000.

This time, they hope to reach $10,000.

As for that new back pocket on Taylor's deluxe tissue holder, she explained it can hold anything from hand sanitizer to lip balm.

"It's just like a little bitty things that you can get your money's worth," Taylor said, smiling.

A Southern business person might call that the power of lagniappe.

And that little something extra is exactly what Harvey victims could use right about now.

Taylor's mother contacted KSLA News 12 before the airing of this report to say they're off to a good start with more than $1,100 in online sales so far.

But, as the fourth-grader puts it, there's still lots of work to do.

