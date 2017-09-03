4th Grader raising thousands for Harvey victims through sewing

For the second year in a row 9-year-old Taylor Henry of Bossier City is sewing to raise money for Harvey flood victims. (Source: Jeff Ferrell/KSLA)

For the second year in a row a special young lady is helping raise thousands of dollars for flood victims by sewing and then selling her product to the public.

That product is a tissue box holder. And this year's version, created by a 4th grader, is supposed to be even better, or more precisely "Deluxe."

"Last year I made some and they were called regular Kleenex holders," began 9-year-old Taylor Henry. "This year they're called the delux version because they have a pocket on the back"

Taylor described feeling compelled to sew tissue box holders, sell them and then send the money to help storm victims from Hurricane Harvey, just like she did last year for south Louisiana flood victims.

"And God really spoke to me about it so I started doing it again," added Taylor.

Just spend a few minutes with Taylor and the Henry family and you quickly realize the role faith plays in their lives.

"And driven by, you know, what God put on her heart. Those were her words that she says. And it just makes me proud to hear those things coming out of a little body," said Julia Henry, Taylor's Mom.

Taylor is also the first to tell you other family members are a big help, as well. That includes her little 5-year-old brother Jax.

Jax and his personally-made bookmarkers have already surpassed his goal of $100-dollars.

Last year Taylor and her family raised $7,000. This time, they're hoping to surpass that figure and possibly reach $10,000.

As for that new back pocket with Taylor's tissue holder, she explained it can hold anything from hand sanitizer to Chapstick.

"It's just like a little bitty things that you can get your money's worth," smiled Taylor.

A southern business person might call that the power of lagniappe. And that little something extra is exactly what Harvey victims could use right about now.

Taylor Henry's mom, Julia, contacted us before the airing of this report, telling us they're already off to a good start with more than $1,100 in online sales so far.

But as Taylor puts it, there's still lots of work to do.

For more information on how you can help just click here to see Taylor's web site.

Copyright 2017 KSLA. All rights reserved.