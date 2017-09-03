Police ID motorcyclist killed in collision; motorist arrested

A Texarkana, Texas, man is the motorcyclist who died in a collision Sunday evening, authorities say.

And the driver of the car involved in the wreck has been booked on a charge of intoxication manslaughter.

Killed was 29-year-old Skylar Crenshaw.

He was traveling east on New Boston Road when his motorcycle and a 2002 Honda Civic traveling south on Reading Street collided about 6:30 p.m., Texarkana, Texas, police report.

The impact caused Crenshaw to be ejected from the motorcycle and strike a utility pole support cable.

He died at the scene.

A motorcycle helmet was found at the scene.

Police said Crenshaw was not wearing a helmet.

Authorities say the car was being driven by 58-year-old Callie Jones, who showed signs of intoxication and failed standard field sobriety tests.

The Texarkana, Texas, resident and her passenger, 59-year-old Rodney Huff, of Texarkana, Texas, were not hurt.

Jones was booked into Bi-State Justice Center.

No bond had been set.

