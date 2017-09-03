Motorcyclist dies in collision involving car in Texarkana, TX

One person died when a car and motorcycle collided Sunday evening in Texarkana, Texas.

Authorities say it happened about 6:30 p.m. at New Boston Road at Reading Street.

Killed was the motorcyclist.

His identity has not yet been released.

One of two people in the car was taken to a hospital for treatment of injuries that are not life-threatening, authorities said.

The car was headed south on Reading, and the motorcycle was eastbound on New Boston when the vehicle collided, according to Texarkana, Texas, police.

A motorcycle helmet was found at the scene.

Investigators have not yet determined whether the motorcyclist was wearing it.

The intersection remains blocked while authorities investigate the wreck.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

