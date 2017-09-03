SWAR authorities: Look out for fake vacuum cleaner salesman - KSLA News 12 Shreveport, Louisiana News Weather & Sports

SWAR authorities: Look out for fake vacuum cleaner salesman

Jeremy Ly (Sources: Terry Purvis; Ouachita County, Ark., Sheriff's Office) Jeremy Ly (Sources: Terry Purvis; Ouachita County, Ark., Sheriff's Office)
MILLER COUNTY, AR (KSLA) -

Southwest Arkansas officials are warning residents about a man who allegedly is posing as a vacuum cleaner salesman.

Among those spreading the word about Jeremy Ly, of Redfield, Ark., is Fouke, Ark., Mayor Terry Purvis:

The Ouachita County Sheriff's Office does want Ly on two charges - one count each of aggravated assault and first-degree criminal mischief, according to a post Friday.

And it is urging anyone with any information about Ly to call sheriff's Lt. Starnes at (870) 231-5300.

