SWAR authorities: Look out for fake vacuum cleaner salesman

Southwest Arkansas officials are warning residents about a man who allegedly is posing as a vacuum cleaner salesman.

Among those spreading the word about Jeremy Ly, of Redfield, Ark., is Fouke, Ark., Mayor Terry Purvis:

The Ouachita County Sheriff's Office does want Ly on two charges - one count each of aggravated assault and first-degree criminal mischief, according to a post Friday.

And it is urging anyone with any information about Ly to call sheriff's Lt. Starnes at (870) 231-5300.

Copyright 2017 KSLA. All rights reserved.