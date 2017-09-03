Counselors on hand to help students grieving over Texarkana, TX, football player

SMU 2018 commit Leonard Parks (Jersey #6) played his last game with the Texas High Tigers on Friday night against Bishop Lynch High School at Tiger Stadium in Grim Park. (Source: Cody Jennings/KSLA News 12)

Counselors will be available to help students Tuesday in the wake of the death of a Texarkana, Texas, high school football player.

SMU 2018 commit Leonard Parks reportedly died in his sleep while taking a nap Saturday night.

The star player's death is hitting the Texarkana area hard.

Parks, a senior defensive lineman, played his last game for the Texas High Tigers on Friday night against Bishop Lynch High School at Tiger Stadium in Grim Park.

"It is just a tragic situation and he will be sorely missed," said Barry Norton, Arkansas High's head football coach.

As Texarkana prepares for its annual stateline rivalry, leaders of the Texas and Arkansas high schools say unity is proving to be more important than the game.

"I hope that this incident shows that the rivalry of Arkansas High and Texas High is really not that big of a deal," Texarkana ISD Superintendent Paul Norton said.

Parks was a three-star prospect who committed to the Mustangs in July over offers from five other schools, according to Geaux 247.

"Well, it puts you in perspective," Barry Norton said. "Hopefully, it will be something that unites the community on both sides of town."

SMU Football lamented the loss of Parks and shared condolences for his family, friends, schoolmates and community Sunday morning.

Our hearts go out to Leonard Parks' family, friends, Coach Stanford, Texas High and the whole Texarkana community. — #PonyUpTempo (@SMU_Football) September 3, 2017

SMU head Coach Chad Morris issued a statement on Parks' passing early Sunday afternoon, saying, "Leonard and his family will forever be pat of our StangGang18 class."

Statement from SMU head coach Chad Morris on the passing of 2018 commit Leonard Parks: pic.twitter.com/V84ztGXQBp — Adam Grosbard (@AdamGrosbard) September 3, 2017

