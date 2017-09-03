Autopsy ordered for Texarkana, TX HS football player, SMU commit who died in his sleep

SMU 2018 commit Leonard Parks (Jersey #6) played his last game with the Texas High Tigers on Friday night against Bishop Lynch High School at Tiger Stadium in Grim Park. (Source: Cody Jennings/KSLA News 12)

An autopsy has been ordered to determine the cause of death of Texarkana, Texas, high school football player and SMU 2018 commit Leonard Parks, who reportedly died in his sleep while taking a nap Saturday night.

The senior defensive lineman played his last game for the Texas High Tigers on Friday night against Bishop Lynch High School at Tiger Stadium in Grim Park.

Parks was a three-star prospect who committed to the Mustangs in July over offers from five other schools, according to Geaux 247.

SMU Football lamented the loss and shared condolences for Parks' family, friends, schoolmates and community Sunday morning.

Our hearts go out to Leonard Parks' family, friends, Coach Stanford, Texas High and the whole Texarkana community. — #PonyUpTempo (@SMU_Football) September 3, 2017

SMU head Coach Chad Morris issued a statement on Parks' passing early Sunday afternoon, saying, "Leonard and his family will forever be pat of our StangGang18 class."

Statement from SMU head coach Chad Morris on the passing of 2018 commit Leonard Parks: pic.twitter.com/V84ztGXQBp — Adam Grosbard (@AdamGrosbard) September 3, 2017

