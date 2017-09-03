LifeShare to open blood donation centers Labor Day

A number of relief efforts are underway to help people affected by Hurricane and Tropical Storm Harvey. Here are some and how you can help.

A number of relief efforts are underway to help people affected by Hurricane and Tropical Storm Harvey. Here are some and how you can help.

Hurricane Harvey relief efforts: You can help; here's how

Hurricane Harvey relief efforts: You can help; here's how

LifeShare is opening its donation centers during the Labor Day holiday in order to maintain a stable supply in the community while continuing to help support patients in areas impacted by Hurricane Harvey.

The non-profit community blood bank is inviting first-time and existing blood donors to give blood or platelets as soon as possible in hopes of heading off a critical shortage in the wake of the storm.

LifeShare says their donation center in Beaumont, Texas remains closed and operations continue to be inhibited in that area as well as southwest Louisiana.

"Canceled blood drives and closed centers resulted in more than 1,500 expected LifeShare blood donations not taking place due to flood conditions. LifeShare provides blood to hospitals regularly in these areas and also helps support medical teams in the Houston area with donated blood."

The following LifeShare centers will be open on Labor Day, Monday, September 4, from 8:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.:

2051 North Mall Dr.

Alexandria

3849 North Blvd.

Baton Rouge

2909 Kilpatrick Blvd.

Monroe

214 Dr. Michael DeBakey Dr.

Lake Charles

8910 Linwood Ave,

Shreveport

1321 College Dr.

Texarkana.

For more information call 800.256.4483 or go to lifeshare.org.

See America’s Blood Centers statement on the situation here.

Copyright 2017 KSLA. All rights reserved.