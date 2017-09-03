Shreveport man severely beaten in home invasion

(Source: KSLA News 12)
A man is in the hospital with life-threatening injuries following a home invasion in Shreveport early Sunday morning.
It happened on the 200 block of Boulevard street around 2 a.m., according to police.
When the victim answered the door, his attackers rushed in.
The victim was reportedly stabbed in the left temple and was severely beaten.
A TV, play station and the victim's vehicle were taken.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Shreveport-Caddo Parish CrimeStoppers or call (318) 673-7373.
