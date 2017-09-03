Shreveport man severely beaten in home invasion

Click here for updated jail bookings in Caddo and Bossier Parishes.

A man is in the hospital with life-threatening injuries following a home invasion in Shreveport early Sunday morning.

It happened on the 200 block of Boulevard street around 2 a.m., according to police.

When the victim answered the door, his attackers rushed in.

The victim was reportedly stabbed in the left temple and was severely beaten.

A TV, play station and the victim's vehicle were taken.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Shreveport-Caddo Parish CrimeStoppers or call (318) 673-7373.

