Shreveport man severely beaten in home invasion

BOSSIER CITY, LA (KSLA) -

A man is in the hospital with life-threatening injuries following a home invasion in Shreveport early Sunday morning. 

It happened on the 200 block of Boulevard street around 2 a.m., according to police. 

When the victim answered the door, his attackers rushed in. 

The victim was reportedly stabbed in the left temple and was severely beaten.

A TV, play station and the victim's vehicle were taken. 

Anyone with information is asked to contact Shreveport-Caddo Parish CrimeStoppers or call (318) 673-7373.

