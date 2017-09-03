Bossier City police investigating homicide after man found shot to death

Police in Bossier City are investigating a homicide after a man was found shot to death early Sunday morning.

A middle-aged Hispanic male was found by his roommate with a gunshot wound to the upper torso inside his home at 424 Montgomery Street at 12:50 a.m., according to BCPD.

He was pronounced dead at the scene. Police have not released the man's name.

Detectives with the Bossier City Police Department are working to gather all the information they can, according to a statement released by Bossier City spokesman Mark Natale.

Any information with information about the incident is asked to call Bossier Crime Stoppers, 318-424-4100 or go to www.bossiercrimestoppers.org.

Copyright 2017 KSLA. All rights reserved.

