I-220 Eastbound back open after head-on collision

Interstate 220 East near Hilary Huckaby Avenue and North Market street is now back open following a head-on collision early Sunday morning.

It happened just before 5 a.m.

All lanes are open on I-220 East at LA 173. There is no congestion. — Shreveport Traffic (@Shreveport_Traf) September 3, 2017

Shreveport police say a vehicle was traveling westbound in the eastbound direction when it slammed into a motorcycle.

The driver of that motorcycle was transported to University Health hospital where he is believed to be in life threatening condition, according to police.

The driver of that vehicle sustained non-life threatening injuries and is expected to be OK.

The crash stalled traffic in the area for more than an hour, according to residents.

Shreveport Police tell KSLA News 12 they believe intoxication did play a factor in the crash.

Authorities are still investigating.

