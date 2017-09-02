CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Centenary Police searching for 2 frat house burglars

Click here for updated jail bookings in Caddo and Bossier Parishes.

Centenary Police are asking for the public's help in identifying two people caught on camera burglarizing the Kappa Sig House.

Just before 1 a.m. on Aug. 25, a pair of women entered the backyard of the frat house asking for work. After talking with members, they left the premises.

The pair returned around 4 a.m. and went into a storage shed taking a lawn mower, weed wacker, and other items from the backyard and then fled the scene.

Crimestoppers is offering a $1,000 reward for information leading to the identity of the person or persons responsible for the crime.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Crimestoppers at 318-673-7373 or visit their website at www.lockemup.org.

