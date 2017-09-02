CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Centenary Police searching for 2 frat house burglars

CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Centenary Police searching for 2 frat house bu - KSLA News 12 Shreveport, Louisiana News Weather & Sports

SHREVEPORT, LA (KSLA) -

Centenary Police are asking for the public's help in identifying two people caught on camera burglarizing the Kappa Sig House.

Just before 1 a.m. on Aug. 25, a pair of women entered the backyard of the frat house asking for work. After talking with members, they left the premises.

The pair returned around 4 a.m. and went into a storage shed taking a lawn mower, weed wacker, and other items from the backyard and then fled the scene.

Crimestoppers is offering a $1,000 reward for information leading to the identity of the person or persons responsible for the crime.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Crimestoppers at 318-673-7373 or visit their website at www.lockemup.org.

