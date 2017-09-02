ETX man accused of using stolen debit card

The Marshall Police Department is asking the public's help in locating a man accused of using a stolen debit card.

Robert Glen Haskins, 18, of Jefferson, is accused of using a stolen debit card at a Marshall gas station in July.

Authorities have issued a warrant, charging him with debit card abuse.

Haskins is about 5’9” tall and weighs approximately 200 pounds. He has brown hair and green eyes.

Anyone with information is urged to call the Marshall Police Department at 903-935-4575 or Marshall/Harrison County Crime Stoppers

at 903-935-9969.

