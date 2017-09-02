ETX man accused of using stolen debit card - KSLA News 12 Shreveport, Louisiana News Weather & Sports

ETX man accused of using stolen debit card

Posted by KSLA Staff
Connect
Robert G. Haskins, 18 (Source: MPD) Robert G. Haskins, 18 (Source: MPD)
MARSHALL, TX (KSLA) -

The Marshall Police Department is asking the public's help in locating a man accused of using a stolen debit card.

Robert Glen Haskins, 18, of Jefferson, is accused of using a stolen debit card at a Marshall gas station in July.

Authorities have issued a warrant, charging him with debit card abuse.

Haskins is about 5’9” tall and weighs approximately 200 pounds. He has brown hair and green eyes. 

Anyone with information is urged to call the Marshall Police Department at 903-935-4575 or Marshall/Harrison County Crime Stoppers
at 903-935-9969.

Copyright 2017 KSLA. All rights reserved.

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • North Korean leader inspects new H-bomb

    North Korean leader inspects new H-bomb

    Saturday, September 2 2017 7:43 PM EDT2017-09-02 23:43:03 GMT
    Saturday, September 2 2017 9:23 PM EDT2017-09-03 01:23:58 GMT

    North Korea's state media claims that its leader has inspected the loading of a hydrogen bomb into a new intercontinental ballistic missile.

    More >>

    North Korea's state media claims that its leader has inspected the loading of a hydrogen bomb into a new intercontinental ballistic missile.

    More >>

  • Police apologize for arresting nurse

    Police apologize for arresting nurse

    Saturday, September 2 2017 1:50 PM EDT2017-09-02 17:50:20 GMT
    Saturday, September 2 2017 1:50 PM EDT2017-09-02 17:50:20 GMT

    The district attorney says he wants a criminal investigation.

    More >>

    The district attorney says he wants a criminal investigation.

    More >>

  • Mother in shock after 16-year-old expecting daughter murdered in Estill

    Mother in shock after 16-year-old expecting daughter murdered in Estill

    Friday, September 1 2017 5:33 PM EDT2017-09-01 21:33:06 GMT
    Johnnie McKnight (Source: Estill Police Department)Johnnie McKnight (Source: Estill Police Department)

    A 38-year-old man accused of killing a 16-year-old girl and her unborn child is now behind bars after a manhunt that spanned county lines and involved multiple agencies. 

    More >>

    A 38-year-old man accused of killing a 16-year-old girl and her unborn child is now behind bars after a manhunt that spanned county lines and involved multiple agencies. 

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly