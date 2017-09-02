SPD searching for man, others connected to Highland home robbery - KSLA News 12 Shreveport, Louisiana News Weather & Sports

SPD searching for man, others connected to Highland home robbery

Carrius Williams, 34 (Source: SPD) Carrius Williams, 34 (Source: SPD)
SHREVEPORT, LA (KSLA) -

Shreveport police are asking for the public's help in locating one man connected to an armed robbery of a Highland home.

Police are searching for 34-year-old Carrius Williams, who officers believe was captured on surveillance video, knocking on the victim's front door. 

The incident happened on Friday, Aug. 25 in the 3100 block of Holly Street. Officers got the call just before 10:30 p.m.

When speaking to the to the resident, he told officers that multiple men entered the home, brandishing guns and held him up at gunpoint.

The resident was then beaten, but he was not harmed.

Police say that the intruders fled the scene in a white-four door vehicle, possibly a Toyota Camry. The group made off with an undisclosed amount of cash.

A warrant for Williams, charging him with a single count of aggravated burglary, has been issued. Shreveport police are working to identify the other men seen in the surveillance footage.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Crimestoppers at 318-673-7373 or visit their website at www.lockemup.org.

Copyright 2017 KSLA. All rights reserved.

