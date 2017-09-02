Trump back in Texas, heading to Lake Charles Saturday afternoon - KSLA News 12 Shreveport, Louisiana News Weather & Sports

Trump back in Texas, heading to Lake Charles Saturday afternoon

President Trump is speaking now to survivors of Hurricane Harvey in Houston, TX. (Source: CBS News) President Trump is speaking now to survivors of Hurricane Harvey in Houston, TX. (Source: CBS News)
LAKE CHARLES (KSLA) -

President Trump spoke briefly to Hurricane Harvey survivors in Houston Saturday before heading to Lake Charles later in the afternoon, where he is expected to meet with Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards. 

Edwards is also set to visit the mega-shelter in Alexandria housing Harvey victims on Saturday. 

