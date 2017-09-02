President, First Lady hand out disaster relief supplies in Houst - KSLA News 12 Shreveport, Louisiana News Weather & Sports

President, First Lady hand out disaster relief supplies in Houston

President Trump and First Lady Melania Trump helped hand out supplies in Houston Saturday. (Source: CBS News) President Trump and First Lady Melania Trump helped hand out supplies in Houston Saturday. (Source: CBS News)
HOUSTON, TX (AP) -

President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump helped load up cars and trucks with Harvey relief supplies at a church Saturday in suburban Houston.

President Trump told drivers outside the First Church in Pearland, "Take care of yourself." Drivers, in turn, thanked Trump and said they are praying for him.

Melania Trump is joining him in loading supplies provided by Feed the Children and Red Cross, including pallets of water bottles.
    
Trump remarked to a volunteer coordinator, "I like doing this," and noted to his wife, "This is good exercise."
    
He also praised a person in a Red Cross vest saying, "fantastic job, great group."

Earlier, Trump spoke inside the church in Pearland, where volunteers are handing out relief supplies such as food and hygiene products.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott, Texas Sen. Ted Cruz and four Cabinet secretaries joined Trump on stage as the president made a few remarks.
    
Trump said: "You got a lot of hard working people, I'll tell you that." He called the coordination between federal, state and local officials "terrific."
    
He went on to say: "I don't know if it gets better, but we're going to try to make it better."
    
He also repeatedly praised Abbott as "great," noting that he was doing so well while "cameras are blazing."

On Saturday morning, the President helped serve lunch at a Houston shelter for people displaced by Harvey.
    
Wearing plastic gloves and a wide smile, Trump stood next to first lady Melania Trump and handed out hot dogs in white containers with the Red Cross logo.
    
As he briefly served lunches, Trump shook hands and posed for photos. He was heard asking one man about his military service.
    
The Trumps are on their second visit to Texas to survey damage from the hurricane.

Trump expected to head to Lake Charles later in the afternoon, where he is expected to meet with Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards. 

Edwards is also set to visit the mega-shelter in Alexandria housing Harvey victims on Saturday. 

Copyright 2017 KSLA. All rights reserved.

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • Police apologize for arresting nurse

    Police apologize for arresting nurse

    Saturday, September 2 2017 1:50 PM EDT2017-09-02 17:50:20 GMT
    Saturday, September 2 2017 1:50 PM EDT2017-09-02 17:50:20 GMT

    The district attorney says he wants a criminal investigation.

    More >>

    The district attorney says he wants a criminal investigation.

    More >>

  • breaking

    Latest information on President Trump's visit to Lake Charles

    Latest information on President Trump's visit to Lake Charles

    Saturday, September 2 2017 4:43 PM EDT2017-09-02 20:43:47 GMT

    President Donald Trump will be traveling to areas most impacted by Harvey Saturday. The president's first stop will be Texas, where he will reportedly visit the Houston and Beaumont areas. President Trump will then come to Lake Charles where he will speak to media. He is scheduled to land around 3:30 pm. Saturday. The president's appearances in Lake Charles will not be open to the public, but KPLC 7 News will broadcast and stream his visit.

    More >>

    President Donald Trump will be traveling to areas most impacted by Harvey Saturday. The president's first stop will be Texas, where he will reportedly visit the Houston and Beaumont areas. President Trump will then come to Lake Charles where he will speak to media. He is scheduled to land around 3:30 pm. Saturday. The president's appearances in Lake Charles will not be open to the public, but KPLC 7 News will broadcast and stream his visit.

    More >>

  • Y'all, look at this MASSIVE rattlesnake caught in Hopkins

    Y'all, look at this MASSIVE rattlesnake caught in Hopkins

    Friday, September 1 2017 8:49 PM EDT2017-09-02 00:49:44 GMT
    WIS viewer Lois Causey sent us these photos of a MASSIVE four-foot rattlesnake from her neighbor's backyard that was discovered in Hopkins on Friday. (Source: Lois Causey)WIS viewer Lois Causey sent us these photos of a MASSIVE four-foot rattlesnake from her neighbor's backyard that was discovered in Hopkins on Friday. (Source: Lois Causey)

    WIS viewer Lois Causey sent us these photos of a MASSIVE four-foot rattlesnake from her neighbor's backyard that was discovered in Hopkins on Friday.  

    More >>

    WIS viewer Lois Causey sent us these photos of a MASSIVE four-foot rattlesnake from her neighbor's backyard that was discovered in Hopkins on Friday.  

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly