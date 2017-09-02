President, First Lady hand out disaster relief supplies in Houston

President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump helped load up cars and trucks with Harvey relief supplies at a church Saturday in suburban Houston.

President Trump told drivers outside the First Church in Pearland, "Take care of yourself." Drivers, in turn, thanked Trump and said they are praying for him.

Melania Trump is joining him in loading supplies provided by Feed the Children and Red Cross, including pallets of water bottles.



Trump remarked to a volunteer coordinator, "I like doing this," and noted to his wife, "This is good exercise."



He also praised a person in a Red Cross vest saying, "fantastic job, great group."

Earlier, Trump spoke inside the church in Pearland, where volunteers are handing out relief supplies such as food and hygiene products.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott, Texas Sen. Ted Cruz and four Cabinet secretaries joined Trump on stage as the president made a few remarks.



Trump said: "You got a lot of hard working people, I'll tell you that." He called the coordination between federal, state and local officials "terrific."



He went on to say: "I don't know if it gets better, but we're going to try to make it better."



He also repeatedly praised Abbott as "great," noting that he was doing so well while "cameras are blazing."

On Saturday morning, the President helped serve lunch at a Houston shelter for people displaced by Harvey.



Wearing plastic gloves and a wide smile, Trump stood next to first lady Melania Trump and handed out hot dogs in white containers with the Red Cross logo.



As he briefly served lunches, Trump shook hands and posed for photos. He was heard asking one man about his military service.



The Trumps are on their second visit to Texas to survey damage from the hurricane.



Trump expected to head to Lake Charles later in the afternoon, where he is expected to meet with Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards.

Edwards is also set to visit the mega-shelter in Alexandria housing Harvey victims on Saturday.

