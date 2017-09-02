No additional evacuees expected to arrive at Shreveport shelters - KSLA News 12 Shreveport, Louisiana News Weather & Sports

No additional evacuees expected to arrive at Shreveport shelters Saturday

2 busloads of Hurricane Harvey evacuees arrived in Shreveport to stay at the state-run shelter on Jewella Avenue Friday. (Source: KSLA News 12) 2 busloads of Hurricane Harvey evacuees arrived in Shreveport to stay at the state-run shelter on Jewella Avenue Friday. (Source: KSLA News 12)
SHREVEPORT, LA (KSLA) -

Just under 300 evacuees stayed the night at the state-run shelter that opened Friday in Shreveport, and no more were expected to arrive on Saturday. 

According to Caddo Homeland Security & Emergency Preparedness Deputy Director Robert Jump, there were 277 evacuees staying at the Jewella shelter as of Saturday morning. 

The shelter at the old Sam's Club on Jewella Avenue is operated by the Louisiana Department of Children & Family Services and can accommodate 2,400 people.

It was opened Friday morning as the state-run mega-shelter in Alexandria reached capacity with evacuees coming from Southeast Texas in the wake of Hurricane Harvey and the catastrophic flooding that followed.

Jump says most of the evacuees staying at the Shreveport shelter were sent up here from Lake Charles after evacuating from Southeast Texas, bypassing the Alexandria mega-shelter because of how quickly it was filling up 2 days ago. 

RELATED: Phone lines set up for TX families to locate evacuees in LA shelters

The temporary emergency shelter at the Lake Charles Civic Center shut down Friday evening, according to the City of Lake Charles and as of Saturday morning, there was once again room at the Alexandria shelter as the waters recede and evacuees begin to look for accommodations closer to home. 

The 150-bed Red Cross shelter that opened Tuesday afternoon at Morning Star Baptist Church in Shreveport remained open on Saturday, with a handful of evacuees from the Lake Charles and Beaumont, Texas areas. 

Another two dozen people who were displaced by the shutdown of the Women of Diversity recovery center in Bossier City Thursday are also now staying at the Red Cross shelter, according to North Louisiana Red Cross Chapter Executive Director Michelle Davison. 

Davison says they are not allowed to stay open for non-disaster evacuees, but as long there is a disaster, there is no problem with them staying. The Red Cross is helping them make transitional plans. 

Davison says the shelter will stay open until it is determined that the shelter on Jewella will be sufficient to handle any potential additional evacuees that still need a place to stay. 

Copyright 2017 KSLA. All rights reserved. 

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • Beware fake Hurricane Irma forecasts

    Beware fake Hurricane Irma forecasts

    Friday, September 1 2017 1:53 PM EDT2017-09-01 17:53:37 GMT
    Friday, September 1 2017 2:11 PM EDT2017-09-01 18:11:07 GMT

    The National Weather Service tweeted out a warning about fake news Friday, noting that an official NOAA hurricane forecast only covers five days.

    More >>

    The National Weather Service tweeted out a warning about fake news Friday, noting that an official NOAA hurricane forecast only covers five days.

    More >>

  • Police apologize for arresting nurse

    Police apologize for arresting nurse

    Saturday, September 2 2017 1:50 PM EDT2017-09-02 17:50:20 GMT
    Saturday, September 2 2017 1:50 PM EDT2017-09-02 17:50:20 GMT

    The district attorney says he wants a criminal investigation.

    More >>

    The district attorney says he wants a criminal investigation.

    More >>

  • Y'all, look at this MASSIVE rattlesnake caught in Hopkins

    Y'all, look at this MASSIVE rattlesnake caught in Hopkins

    Friday, September 1 2017 8:49 PM EDT2017-09-02 00:49:44 GMT
    WIS viewer Lois Causey sent us these photos of a MASSIVE four-foot rattlesnake from her neighbor's backyard that was discovered in Hopkins on Friday. (Source: Lois Causey)WIS viewer Lois Causey sent us these photos of a MASSIVE four-foot rattlesnake from her neighbor's backyard that was discovered in Hopkins on Friday. (Source: Lois Causey)

    WIS viewer Lois Causey sent us these photos of a MASSIVE four-foot rattlesnake from her neighbor's backyard that was discovered in Hopkins on Friday.  

    More >>

    WIS viewer Lois Causey sent us these photos of a MASSIVE four-foot rattlesnake from her neighbor's backyard that was discovered in Hopkins on Friday.  

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly