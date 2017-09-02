Phone lines set up for TX families to locate evacuees in LA shel - KSLA News 12 Shreveport, Louisiana News Weather & Sports

Phone lines set up for TX families to locate evacuees in LA shelters

The Louisiana Department of Children and Family Services has set up a phone bank for Texas families trying to locate loved ones evacuated after Hurricane Harvey to state-run shelters Louisiana. (Source: KSLA News 12) The Louisiana Department of Children and Family Services has set up a phone bank for Texas families trying to locate loved ones evacuated after Hurricane Harvey to state-run shelters Louisiana. (Source: KSLA News 12)
BATON ROUGE, LA (KSLA) -

The Louisiana Department of Children and Family Services has set up a phone bank for Texas families trying to locate loved ones evacuated after Hurricane Harvey to state-run shelters in Louisiana.

The numbers to call are (225) 615-0086 and (225) 615-0258.
 
For privacy and safety reasons, DCFS says they cannot confirm the identities of people staying in its shelters. However, people can call the reunification lines and provide the name, address, and date of birth, if known, of the person they are trying to locate, as well as the caller's own name and contact information. DCFS will then determine whether the person is in a state shelter and, if so, pass along the caller's message.

RELATED: Harvey evacuees arrive at state-run shelter in Shreveport, Alexandria shelter at capacity

Both state shelters - the Alexandria mega-shelter and the Jewella shelter in Shreveport - have cellphones and charging stations available for Harvey survivors to use for calling family and friends.

RELATED: Katrina evacuees in 2005 taught shelter lesson

Survivors who would like to let their family members and friends know they are safe and well are also encouraged to register at www.safeandwell.org, a website set up by the American Red Cross.

People searching for loved ones in the disaster area can use the same website to try to locate missing friends or family members in the affected area.

Copyright 2017 KSLA. All rights reserved.

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • Beware fake Hurricane Irma forecasts

    Beware fake Hurricane Irma forecasts

    Friday, September 1 2017 1:53 PM EDT2017-09-01 17:53:37 GMT
    Friday, September 1 2017 2:11 PM EDT2017-09-01 18:11:07 GMT

    The National Weather Service tweeted out a warning about fake news Friday, noting that an official NOAA hurricane forecast only covers five days.

    More >>

    The National Weather Service tweeted out a warning about fake news Friday, noting that an official NOAA hurricane forecast only covers five days.

    More >>

  • Police apologize for arresting nurse

    Police apologize for arresting nurse

    Saturday, September 2 2017 1:50 PM EDT2017-09-02 17:50:20 GMT
    Saturday, September 2 2017 1:50 PM EDT2017-09-02 17:50:20 GMT

    The district attorney says he wants a criminal investigation.

    More >>

    The district attorney says he wants a criminal investigation.

    More >>

  • Y'all, look at this MASSIVE rattlesnake caught in Hopkins

    Y'all, look at this MASSIVE rattlesnake caught in Hopkins

    Friday, September 1 2017 8:49 PM EDT2017-09-02 00:49:44 GMT
    WIS viewer Lois Causey sent us these photos of a MASSIVE four-foot rattlesnake from her neighbor's backyard that was discovered in Hopkins on Friday. (Source: Lois Causey)WIS viewer Lois Causey sent us these photos of a MASSIVE four-foot rattlesnake from her neighbor's backyard that was discovered in Hopkins on Friday. (Source: Lois Causey)

    WIS viewer Lois Causey sent us these photos of a MASSIVE four-foot rattlesnake from her neighbor's backyard that was discovered in Hopkins on Friday.  

    More >>

    WIS viewer Lois Causey sent us these photos of a MASSIVE four-foot rattlesnake from her neighbor's backyard that was discovered in Hopkins on Friday.  

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly