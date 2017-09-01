DeQueen Medical Center under new management, 16 employees let go

A major change in management at a Southwest Arkansas hospital has some people in the community asking if their health care will be affected but new leaders with the hospital say residents should not worry.

DeQueen police officers were on stand by this week after approximately 15 employees of DeQueen Medical Center were escorted off the property, including the hospital administrator.

New owners of the facility called for them to be escorted from the facility.

The Director of Marketing for Dequeen Medical Center, Rosa Velazquez, released a statement saying "Our facility is fully functional and our departments are running.”

A spokeswoman for the hospital would not give us the names of the owners or tell us why this action was taken.

“We will survive. We have been through other things in the past and we survived and we will survive this and we really need our hospital here,” said retired nurse with DeQueen hospital Virginia Baughn.

Some residents hope the change will be good for those who rely on the facility for immediate health care.

“I think the new administration will probably do a good job. I don’t know them personally, but I’ve heard some good things read some articles,” said DeQueen resident Kay Sirmon.

Velazquez said they will give the public more information on the change at a later date.

Copyright 2017 KSLA. All rights reserved.