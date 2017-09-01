WATCH LIVE: KSLA Overtime

KSLA has kicked off a brand-new live streaming Friday night high school football show featuring all the scores and highlights you will see only on the KSLA News 12 apps.
Keep up with all the latest scores with the KSLA Overtime scoreboard below and when the games end, KSLA Overtime begins with gridiron action from all over the ArkLaTex. Catch all the scores and highlights right after a brief roundup of the latest headlines and a look at the forecast at 10 p.m.
REMEMBER: We need your help getting scores! Keep us up-to-date by tweeting your football scores with #KSLAOT or email them to sports@ksla.com. You can also upload pictures from the games in the KSLA News 12 apps!
Copyright 2017 KSLA. All rights reserved.
A report that the Saints' final preseason game might be canceled is not true, according to a Saints spokesperson.More >>
A report that the Saints' final preseason game might be canceled is not true, according to a spokersperson with the team.More >>
Due to the impact of Hurricane Harvey on Texas, LSU's season opener against BYU was relocated to the Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans. All tickets, parking passes, and RV passes that were purchased for the originally scheduled game will be refunded.More >>
Due to the impact of Hurricane Harvey on Texas, LSU's season opener against BYU was relocated to the Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans. All tickets, parking passes, and RV passes that were purchased for the originally scheduled game will be refunded.More >>
LSU officials said the Tigers’ season opener against BYU in Houston remains as scheduled, as of now. They added they are actively monitoring the effects of Hurricane Harvey on Texas and that they are in contact with officials and representatives in Houston.More >>
LSU officials said the Tigers’ season opener against BYU in Houston remains as scheduled, as of now. They added they are actively monitoring the effects of Hurricane Harvey on Texas and that they are in contact with officials and representatives in Houston.More >>
Former LSU quarterback Marcus Randall tells 9Sports he was terminated as head football coach at Southern Lab Tuesday, August 22 just before the LHSAA and school officials held a news conference charging his program with rules violations.More >>
Former LSU quarterback Marcus Randall tells 9Sports he was terminated as head football coach at Southern Lab Tuesday, August 22 just before the LHSAA and school officials held a news conference charging his program with rules violations.More >>
Serena Williams' baby girl weighs 6 pounds, 13 ounces, and was born on Friday in West Palm Beach, FL.More >>
Serena Williams' baby girl weighs 6 pounds, 13 ounces, and was born on Friday in West Palm Beach, FL.More >>
While it is important to look ahead for what is shaping up to be an unpredictable season, it is important for football fans to remember the 2007 season a decade ago. The season where the unpredictable became commonplace.More >>
While it is important to look ahead for what is shaping up to be an unpredictable season, it is important for football fans to remember the 2007 season a decade ago. The season where the unpredictable became commonplace.More >>
Rollie Massimino, who led Villanova's storied run to the 1985 NCAA championship and won more than 800 games in his career, has died.More >>
Rollie Massimino, who led Villanova's storied run to the 1985 NCAA championship and won more than 800 games in his career, has died.More >>
Flooding caused by Hurricane Harvey has forced sporting events to cancel or move to safer venues.More >>
Flooding caused by Hurricane Harvey has forced sporting events to cancel or move to safer venues.More >>