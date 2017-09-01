KSLA Overtime Livestream - KSLA News 12 Shreveport, Louisiana News Weather & Sports

WATCH LIVE: KSLA Overtime

(KSLA) -

KSLA has kicked off a brand-new live streaming Friday night high school football show featuring all the scores and highlights you will see only on the KSLA News 12 apps

Keep up with all the latest scores with the KSLA Overtime scoreboard below and when the games end, KSLA Overtime begins with gridiron action from all over the ArkLaTex. Catch all the scores and highlights right after a brief roundup of the latest headlines and a look at the forecast at 10 p.m. 

REMEMBER: We need your help getting scores! Keep us up-to-date by tweeting your football scores with #KSLAOT or email them to sports@ksla.com. You can also upload pictures from the games in the KSLA News 12 apps! 

Copyright 2017 KSLA. All rights reserved.   

Your #KSLAOT pics and video
Powered by Frankly