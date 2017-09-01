Vivian police officers headed to Houston flood victims with donations

A number of relief efforts are underway to help people affected by Hurricane and Tropical Storm Harvey. Here are some and how you can help.

A number of relief efforts are underway to help people affected by Hurricane and Tropical Storm Harvey. Here are some and how you can help.

Hurricane Harvey relief efforts: You can help; here's how

In an effort to provide aid to Harvey victims in Houston, the police force for one NWLA town is doing its part.

The Vivian Police Chief, Ryan Nelson asked his department to help donate items to the Houston flood victims.

On Friday, Chief Nelson and several officers from his department traveled to Houston to deliver food, water, toiletries, clothes, and cash.

The Vivian Police Department, Walmart, Christian St. Church of Christ of Vivian, Flowers Baking Company, and private individuals made donations which were brought to Houston.

