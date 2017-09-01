Vivian police officers headed to Houston flood victims with dona - KSLA News 12 Shreveport, Louisiana News Weather & Sports

Vivian police officers headed to Houston flood victims with donations

By Domonique Benn, Anchor/Reporter
(Source: Vivian Police Department) (Source: Vivian Police Department)
(KSLA) -

In an effort to provide aid to Harvey victims in Houston, the police force for one NWLA town is doing its part.

The Vivian Police Chief, Ryan Nelson asked his department to help donate items to the Houston flood victims. 

On Friday, Chief Nelson and several officers from his department traveled to Houston to deliver food, water, toiletries, clothes, and cash.

The Vivian Police Department, Walmart, Christian St. Church of Christ of Vivian, Flowers Baking Company, and private individuals made donations which were brought to Houston.

