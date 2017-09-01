SFD Urban Search & Rescue crews going door-to-door in Port Arthur

More than a dozen Shreveport Fire Department Urban Search and Rescue technicians are going door-to-door in Port Arthur, Texas checking homes in flooded neighborhoods hit hard by Harvey. (Source: KSLA News 12)

Several search and rescue crews from the ArkLaTex are helping fellow emergency crews in Southeast Texas look for people who need help or are trapped in the wake of the flooding that followed Hurricane Harvey.

More than a dozen Shreveport Fire Department Urban Search and Rescue technicians are going door-to-door in Port Arthur, Texas checking homes in flooded neighborhoods hit hard by Harvey and responding to calls for assistance and welfare checks.

The SFD crews headed to the Port Arthur-Beaumont area Thursday on a mission that could last up to 2 weeks.

Bossier Sheriff's Office Swift Water Rescue crews and Caddo Parish Office Marine Patrol units are also in South Texas responding to the call for assistance in recovery efforts.

President Donald Trump will travel again to Texas on Saturday to survey damage.

