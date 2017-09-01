Woman loses cats in Bossier City fire

The Bossier City Fire Department is investigating a fire Friday morning that heavily damaged a house and claimed the lives of a woman's pets.

Fire crews were called to the 2900 block of Bobbie Street at around 9:30 a.m.

The first unit arrived in about three minutes and reported the rear of the building was fully engulfed in flames.

Other fire crews reported seeing thick black smoke from the fire billowing into the air from several blocks away.

Firefighters say they had the blaze under control within 20 minutes.

A woman who lives in the house was not injured however two of her pet cats died in the fire.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Copyright 2017 KSLA. All rights reserved.