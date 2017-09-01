Texas targeting distracted drivers with new law

A warning for anyone driving in Texas, it is now illegal to text and drive in the Lone Star State.

Under the law taking effect September 1, 2017, you can no longer look at your phone or communication device to read, write or send messages while operating a motor vehicle.

The law says drivers can text if they are using hands-free technology, such as blue tooth or a dictation applications, so long as both hands are on the wheel. A person can also pick up their phone to read, write and send messages if they are completely stopped at a red light or stop sign.

The law also allows a driver to play music, use navigation features like GPS and make emergency calls with their phone while driving. But when heading down the road, checking social media or email is against the law, because that falls under the prohibition of reading, writing and sending messages.

Texas law does allow a driver to pick up a cell phone and talk while driving.

Getting busted for texting and driving in the Lone Star State will lead to a misdemeanor charge and fine up to $99 dollars for the first violation, with the fine jumping to $200 for a second infraction.

The law states anyone involved in an accident with death or bodily injury while texting could go to jail and get a $4,000 dollar fine.

