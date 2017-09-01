Powerful Hurricane Irma headed west in the Atlantic

Hurricane Irma will remain a powerful hurricane for days.

As of 10:00 a.m. Friday Irma's top winds decreased from 115 to 110 mph and is now a category 2 hurricane.

She is 1,585 miles east of the Leeward Islands moving WNW at 13 mph. Irma is expected to turn toward the west tonight followed a turn toward the WSW Saturday.

Fluctuations in strength, up or down, are possible the next few days, but Irma is expected to remain a Cat. 2 or 3 storm through the weekend.

It is too early to tell where Irma will eventually make landfall or if she will make landfall at all. Hurricane data point toward the east coast or a turn back into the open Atlantic. However, there have tropical storms and hurricanes that entered the Caribbean and even the Gulf of Mexico in late summer.

