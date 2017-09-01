State-run shelter in Shreveport to open for Harvey evacuees

A state-run shelter at the Old Sam's Club on Jewella Ave. in Shreveport has opened to evacuees from Hurricane Harvey. (Source: KSLA News 12)

One of two state-run shelters in Shreveport is set to open at 10 a.m. to Hurricane Harvey evacuees, according to DCFS Director of Communications DCFS Catherine Heitman.

Word of the shelter opening in Shreveport comes as the state-run mega-shelter in Alexandria nears capacity.

It's not clear yet how many evacuees are expected, but the former Sam's Club at Jewella Avenue at Meriwether Road in southwest Shreveport has a capacity of 2,400.

Gov. John Bel Edwards confirmed the possibility that evacuees from Texas could be coming to Shreveport during a news conference Thursday.

"We are planning to take an additional 3,000 people from Texas today and provide sheltering for them. (If) we do that, we will have shelters open in Lake Charles, Alexandria and Shreveport," Edwards said, adding that the state was awaiting word from Texas on whether the shelters would be needed.

The American Red Cross opened a 150-bed shelter Tuesday afternoon at Morning Star Baptist Church in Shreveport.

