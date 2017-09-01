SPD: Van hits 2 buses, 1 with students on board

Caddo Parish students had a delayed start to their day when their bus was hit by a van Friday morning.

Police say a van hit 2 Caddo Parish school buses in the 1300 block of Pierre Avenue near the intersection of Murphy Street.

One of the buses had about 24 students from Green Oaks in route to the Caddo Career & Technology Center, but no injuries were reported.

A J&J transport van hit the buses and damaged its bumper and flattened a tire in the process, according to officers on scene.

Police say the driver of the van was checked out by EMS officers but refused to be taken to the hospital.

Police believe the driver ran a red light and crashed into the buses. The driver was subsequently cited for running the light.

Copyright 2017 KSLA. All rights reserved.