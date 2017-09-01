Traffic Alert: Portion of I-20 E down to 1 lane following crash

Crews are investigating what caused a crash that happened Friday morning in the eastbound lane of I-20 between Monkhouse Drive and Jewella Avenue. (Source: Cody Jennings/ KSLA News 12)

Traffic is congested on Interstate 20 following a crash Friday morning that sent one person to the hospital.

It happened just before 6:30 a.m. in the eastbound lane of I-20 between Monkhouse Drive and Jewella Avenue.

Police say at least one person was taken to University Health hospital.

The cause of the crash, involving an 18-wheeler and another vehicle, is under investigation.

