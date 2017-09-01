Christus Health sends NICU transport crew to SE Texas, returns with 4 infants

CHRISTUS Shreveport-Bossier Health System team of 8 nurses who traveled to San Antonio (CHRISTUS Santa Rosa) as well as our senior leaders sending them off in prayer. (Source: Christus Health Shreveport-Bossier)

CHRISTUS NICU Transport team (respiratory therapist and NICU nurse) as well as the Nurse Practitioner and Dr. Surinder Tank, neonatologist, before they head to CHRISTUS St. Elizabeth in Beaumont (Source: Christus Health Shreveport-Bossier)

CHIRISTUS NICU Transport team in front of the helicopter before they head to CHRISTUS St. Elizabeth in Beaumont. (Source: Christus Health Shreveport-Bossier)

Four infants from a Southeast Texas hospital's Neonatal Intensive Care Unit were sent to a Christus Shreveport-Bossier on Thursday night.

Staff from Christus Health Shreveport-Bossier sent their Neonatal Intensive Care Unit transport team to their sister hospital in Beaumont, TX.

The crew assessed the needs of the NICU patients at Christus Southeast Texas-St. Elizabeth and helped bring back babies needing critical care.

The transport team consists of a respiratory therapist and NICU nurse. The hospital also sent a team of 8 to Christus Santa Rosa in San Antonio to help with Harvey relief efforts.

The team from Christus Health in Shreveport went down to southeast Texas in a helicopter.

The NICU and Transport Teams are part of the Children's Miracle Network Hospital program.

