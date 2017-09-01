Christus Health sends NICU transport crew to SE Texas

CHRISTUS Shreveport-Bossier Health System team of 8 nurses who traveled to San Antonio (CHRISTUS Santa Rosa) as well as our senior leaders sending them off in prayer. (Source: Christus Health Shreveport-Bossier)

CHRISTUS NICU Transport team (respiratory therapist and NICU nurse) as well as the Nurse Practitioner and Dr. Surinder Tank, neonatologist, before they head to CHRISTUS St. Elizabeth in Beaumont (Source: Christus Health Shreveport-Bossier)

CHIRISTUS NICU Transport team in front of the helicopter before they head to CHRISTUS St. Elizabeth in Beaumont. (Source: Christus Health Shreveport-Bossier)

Staff from Christus Health Shreveport-Bossier sent their Neonatal Intensive Care Unit transport team to their sister hospital in Beaumont, TX.

The crew will assess the needs of the NICU patients at Christus Southeast Texas-St. Elizabeth and be prepared to help bring back babies needing critical care.

According to hospital officials, they are not how many babies will come back to Shreveport or when they will arrive.

The transport team consists of a respiratory therapist and NICU nurse.

The hospital also sent a team of 8 to Christus Santa Rosa in San Antonio to help with Harvey relief efforts.

The team from Christus Health in Shreveport went down to southeast Texas in a helicopter.

The NICU and Transport Teams are part of the Children's Miracle Network Hospital program.

