Shreveport high school students help victims of Harvey

Some of the Southwood donations already collected for Harvey victims

Students at a Shreveport high school are working to help as many flood victims in southeast Texas as they can.

Southwood High School students are collecting donations for victims of Harvey.

A group of JROTC cadets and cheerleaders will head down to southeast Texas next week to help any way they can.

Last year the school sent high schoolers to Denham Springs, LA after it flooded.

The Salvation Army reached out to Southwood to see if they could help Texas this year.

"These kids are always on the spot, always ready to roll and help out in any way they can. This weekend is labor day weekend. A lot of these kids have canceled plans, they're going to be here all day Saturday, Sunday, Monday, helping with the collection of materials," said Jeff Roberts, the Southwood High School Principal.

They are in need of donations and volunteers to help sort those donations.

They're posting a schedule for volunteers on their Facebook page and the school's website.

Anyone who wants to make a donation can give food and baby items.

Donations can be dropped off at the school at 9000 Walker Road in Shreveport, through the holiday weekend at these times:

Friday, September 1 - 7:30 a.m. - 4:30 p.m.

Saturday, September 2 - 8:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.

Sunday, September 3 - 12:00 p.m. - 5:00 p.m.

Monday, September 4 - 10:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.

