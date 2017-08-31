Hurricane Harvey relief efforts: You can help; here's how

The rains have stopped. The clouds are going.

Floodwaters from Harvey are starting to recede as the tropical storm has passed through.

On the ArkLaTex, the sun soon will shine anew.

But the need for help remains, particularly points south, where Harvey was a hurricane.

A number of relief efforts are underway to help people affected by the storm.

HARVEY RELIEF

KSLA News 12 has partnered with The Warrior Network, The Community Foundation of North Louisiana and John Harvey Toyota to help our neighbors who are suffering from Hurricane Harvey.

Donations of money Harvey Relief to help people in their recovery efforts will be collected from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday at:

KSLA News 12, 1812 Fairfield Ave. in Shreveport; and,

John Harvey Toyota, 2901 Benton Road in Bossier City.

Until then, you can click here to help now through KSLA.com or soon through the Harvey Relief tab on our app.

And The Community Foundation of North Louisiana is accepting donations by mail to:

The Community Foundation of North Louisiana

401 Edwards St., Suite 105

Shreveport, LA 71101

Please make checks payable to "The Community Foundation of North Louisiana" and put "Harvey" in the memo line.

HURRICANE HARVEY RELIEF SHREVEPORT/BOSSIER

Another relief effort is the Facebook group Hurricane Harvey Relief Shreveport/Bossier.

It is an initiative by several Shreveport-Bossier City churches and organizations to collect the following goods and supplies through the weekend for those impacted by Hurricane Harvey.

Items every family needs:

Non-perishable foods

Toiletries (deodorant, shampoo, soap, toothbrushes, toothpaste)

1.5-gallon buckets filled with dust masks, disposable gloves, hand sanitizer, wipes, 33- to 45-gallon heavy-duty garbage bags (out of the box), box knife, first aid supplies, clothesline and 50 clothespins.

Important items:

Sponges (none made with cellulose due to mold issues)

Toilet paper

Baby formula

Diapers

Feminine hygiene products

Helpful items:

Push broom

Hammer

Work gloves

Medicine (Advil, Tylenol, etc.)

Rags

Scouring pads

Liquid laundry detergent

Liquid household cleaners (bleach, Lysol, etc.)

Dishwashing soap

No toys, water or clothing are being accepted at this time.

The donated goods will be taken to Bellaire Fitness, 4330 Panther Drive In Bossier City to be sorted Monday and Tuesday and loaded into an 18-wheeler Tuesday evening. The tentative plan is to deliver the goods Wednesday or Sept. 7.

Hurricane Harvey Relief Shreveport/Bossier donation dropoff locations are:

Barksdale Air Force Base Chapel, 275 Barksdale Blvd. E on Barksdale Air Force Base

(318) 456-2111

Barksdale Baptist Church, 1714 Jimmie Davis Highway in Bossier City

(318) 742-1641

Barksdale Family Housing (both locations)

(318) 747-2723

Bellaire Baptist Church, 4330 Panther Drive in Bossier City

(318) 746-3914

Broadmoor Baptist Church, 4110 Youree Drive in Shreveport

(318) 868-6552

Accepting donations at the main entrance on Atlantic Avenue from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and from 8 a.m. to noon and from 3 to 7 p.m. Sunday.

Christ Fit Gym, 1040 Chinaberry Drive in Bossier City

(318) 573-3666

Church at Red River, 230 Flournoy Lucas Road in Shreveport

(318) 213-3600

Cosse & Silmon Orthodontics

230 Carroll St., Suite 1, in Shreveport (318) 869-1248

4001 Viking Drive, Suite B in Bossier City, (318) 213-5437

El Jimador restaurants

750 Shreveport-Barksdale Highway in Shreveport, (318) 861-2001

2711 Alkay Drive in Shreveport, (318) 686-9199

3155 E. Texas St. in Bossier City, (318) 208-8833

121 Homer Road in Minden, (318) 377-5112

Freedom Church, Room B-100 in the front building at 2225 Airline Drive (across from Greenacres Middle School) in Bossier City

(318) 742-6153

Northpoint Community Church, 4204 Airline Drive in Bossier City

(318) 742-9565

8:30 a.m.-5 p.m. Friday and during service times Sunday

On the Road Coffee Co., 2036 U.S. Highway 80 in Haughton

(318) 615-5014

Open Road Fellowship, 780 Bodcau Station Road in Haughton

Riverpark Church, 3232 E. 70th St. (former Hamel's Amusement Park) in Shreveport

(318) 865-1110

South Bossier Baptist Church, 1155 Sligo Road in Bossier City

(318) 741-5651

The Healing Place, 8957 Kingston Road in Shreveport

(318) 688-3940

11 a.m.-1 p.m. Friday and Saturday; 8 a.m.-1 p.m. Sunday

"We know there are many efforts going on and we are just one," says a statement from The Healing Place.

"We ask that you jump in somewhere!

"But more than anything, PRAY for those impacted through this disaster and that our efforts may be just a glimpse of the love of Jesus."

Velocity Care centers

2151 Airline Drive, Suite 700, in Bossier City, (318) 550-2176

9300 Mansfield Road, Suite 110, in Shreveport, (318) 629-3763

7045 Youree Drive in Shreveport, (318) 798-3763

Please drop off supplies by Sunday

OTHER INITIATIVES

Horseshoe Casino & Hotel is collecting donations Friday

The Food Bank of Northwest Louisiana has partnered with Brookshire’s Grocery Co. and the Minden Chamber of Commerce to gather food and household items for a disaster food drive. The Minden Chamber of Commerce office and the Brookshire’s and Super One stores in Shreveport, Bossier City, Benton, Minden, Mansfield, Zwolle in Louisiana as well as Overton, Kilgore, Longview and Hallsville in Texas are the locations. Nonperishable foods and household items such as cleaning supplies, paper towels, mops, brooms, etc. are needed for sister food banks in Hurricane Harvey's path

If you know of another Hurricane Harvey relief effort, please help us share it here by sending information by email to ksla@ksla.com.

