Shreveport Mayor taking offensive in push for new sports complex

Artist's renditions of the proposed Shreveport Sports Complex were unveiled during the City Council meeting Aug. 22. (Source: Melissa Kakareka/KSLA News 12)

Mayor Ollie Tyler is taking the offensive in fighting what she calls misinformation about a proposed sports complex and multi-use commercial development in Shreveport.

Just last week, we heard from Shreveport Police union president Michael Carter on why the city should spend the $30 million on officer pay increases instead of building that sports complex.

This week, the mayor is making her case to the public.

Tyler told us she's been inundated with misstatements about the city's proposal to help develop the Cross Bayou area.



"I got an email just this morning saying, you know, 'I understand you're building this hundred million dollar sports complex.' Well, that's misinformation," said Tyler.

Tyler said under their plan the city would invest $30 million of revenue bonds to build the sports complex.

That complex would then serve as an anchor for a larger multi-use development. "The hundred million actually comes from private investors," added Tyler.

The city council voted 5-to-2 last week for the idea of taking the necessary steps to begin the process of securing the revenue bonds.

The next day police union president Michael Carter called a news conference, insisting that money should go for long overdue pay raises.

But Tyler countered, "They got a raise. They get a raise every year and a supplement from the state level."

She said it's a 2 percent yearly salary hike that's actually only mandatory for firefighters, but they include police because of the sacrifices and risks involved in protecting the city.

And Tyler insists they will be able to afford larger pay hikes, along with many other expenses, if the sports complex is built, especially if they're able to bring the NBA's New Orleans Pelicans' G-League team to the city.

As for critics who warn such a team won't generate nearly enough money, Shreveport City Attorney William Bradford said, "The pelicans themselves are 25 days out of the year, okay. And so the remaining portion of that year is supported by other activity."

Tyler recalled finding this Cross Bayou development idea as part of a city master plan created more than 20 years ago.

And Tyler concluded that doing the project now would bring together opportunity plus vision. "And when you bring those two together it's a win win for everybody."

City Council members are expected to vote September 12th on whether to begin the process of securing the bond money.

Mayor Tyler added that the proposed complex could also bring a number of youth programs to the city. She says those programs could help fight crime in Shreveport by keeping kids busy and engaged.

Copyright 2017 KSLA. All rights reserved.