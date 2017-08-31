Texarkana Chamber of Commerce hosts donation drive

Donations can be dropped off at the Texarkana USA Chamber of Commerce office in 819 North Stateline Ave and will be accepted through Sept. 15th. (Source: Fred Gamble/KSLA News 12)

The Texarkana USA Chamber of Commerce has joined others in trying to help victims of Harvey by collecting donations for those affected.

The chamber is seeking donations for residents of Rockport, Texas who were directly hit by the hurricane.

Officials with the chamber say they are asking people to give cash or home improvement gift cards.

“The community here has been a strong supporter of rescuing people from a distance, but also in providing services to them, we are looking forward in doing that and try to help people rebuild their homes and get back and running,” said Executive Director Texarkana Chamber of Commerce, Mike Malone.

The chamber is working with the Rockport Chamber of Commerce in this project.

Donations can be dropped off at the Texarkana USA Chamber of Commerce office in 819 North Stateline Ave. and will be accepted through Sept. 15th.

