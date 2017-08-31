DirecTV agrees to temporarily extend its agreement with KSLA

Time is running out, and DirecTV has refused to come to a fair agreement and continue carrying KSLA. The deadline is 11:59 p.m. tomorrow, Aug. 31. Here's how you can help.

Editorial: Please help keep KSLA on DirecTV; time of the essence

I would like to update our local viewers watching on DIRECTV.

I am pleased to let you know KSLA's agreement with DIRECTV has been temporarily extended, ensuring you will continue to receive this channel through Tuesday, Sept. 5.

Our team is committed to putting the needs of our community first. As we all witness the devastation of Hurricane Harvey, we are reminded of the responsibility of local broadcasters to serve those in need.

KSLA and other Raycom Media teams in and around the affected region are providing vital local news coverage on every screen. And stations across our group are raising funds and awareness for relief efforts that will help the people in Texas and Louisiana recover and rebuild.

In fact, thanks to generous viewers throughout the country, Raycom Media stations already have raised more than $395,000 for Hurricane Harvey relief.

On Wednesday, Sept. 6, KSLA will team up with two great organizations - The Warrior Network and the Community Foundation of North Louisiana - to collect funds that will go to those affected by Hurricane Harvey.

We will share more in the coming days how you can help.

Efforts like these are exactly why our parent company offered an extension to DIRECTV. And we're pleased they understood the importance of our local commitment and accepted.

Please continue to keep those impacted by Hurricane Harvey in your thoughts.

We hope you have a happy and safe Labor Day weekend.

Copyright 2017 KSLA. All rights reserved.