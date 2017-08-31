Harvey dumps more than a foot of rain in some of the ArkLaTex - KSLA News 12 Shreveport, Louisiana News Weather & Sports

  • Video Forecast

Harvey dumps more than a foot of rain in some of the ArkLaTex

By Jeff Castle, Chief Meteorologist
Connect

Harvey continues to track away from the ArkLaTex, but he definitely left his mark on parts of the area with excessive rainfall and flooding.

Rain amounts varied dramatically from north to south across the ArkLaTex with very little in the far north around the I-30 corridor to more than a foot across the far south. 

Hardest hit were Sabine and Natchitoches parishes along with parts of Desoto, Red River and Bienville parishes and Shelby County in Texas.

Here are some rain totals from the hardest hit areas in the ArkLaTex where more than 2 inches of rain fell. Rain data is courtesy the Shreveport National Weather Service office.


NW Louisiana

...Bienville Parish...
Arcadia                                      4.09"

...Bossier Parish...
Koran                                         5.35"
Red River Research Station      4.82"
4 S Bossier City                         4.59"
1 SSW Bossier City                   3.48"
Shreveport Downtown Airport   2.47"
5 E Benton                                2.25"
8 NNW Bossier City                  2.12"

...Caddo Parish...
Shreveport Southern Hills        4.58"
5 SSE Shreveport                    4.99"
6 S Shreveport                         4.73"
7 S Shreveport                         4.25"
6 S Barksdale Air Force Base  4.24"
2 NNW Keithville                      4.40"
Keithville                                  4.02"
Shreveport, La                         3.51"
4 NNW Keithville                      3.31"
4 SSE Shreveport                    3.03"
5 WNW Bossier City                2.02"

...Claiborne Parish...
Homer                                    4.40"
Homer 3SSW                         3.45"

...De Soto Parish...
Mansfield CE Rust Airport     3.38"

...Lincoln Parish...
6 NNW Ruston                     4.02"
5 ENE Ruston                      2.93"
2 NW Choudrant                  2.63"

...Natchitoches Parish...
10 N Kurthwood                  13.01"
2 N Goldonna                      12.74"
1 N Goldonna                      11.75"
1 NE Natchitoches              10.04"
5 ENE Campti                     9.88"
Natchitoches #2                  8.34"
Midpoint                              5.52"

...Red River Parish...
1 NE Coushatta                11.93"
Edgefield                          10.49"
Red River @ Lock & Dam10.12"

...Sabine Parish...
Bayou Toro Nr Toro          18.56"
10 SE Pleasant Hill          15.05"
Peason Ridge                  14.16"
2 ESE Noble                    13.10"
6 W Robeline                   12.03"
1 ESE Noble                    10.26"            

...Webster Parish...
Minden                             4.18"
3 NNW Minden                3.36"
2 NE Minden                    3.35"              

Texas

...Panola County...
3 W Gary City                 2.29"
Carthage                        2.10"

...Sabine County...
Pineland                        15.67"
Sabine South SSRT2    14.36"
4 SSE Hemphill               8.77"

...San Augustine County...
15 SE Broaddus            19.01"
Ayish Bayou                  15.45"            

...Shelby County...
4 SSW Huxley                13.24"
Center 0.6 NW                6.62"
Center                             4.26"                         

Copyright 2017 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly