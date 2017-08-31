Harvey dumps more than a foot of rain in some of the ArkLaTex

Harvey continues to track away from the ArkLaTex, but he definitely left his mark on parts of the area with excessive rainfall and flooding.

Rain amounts varied dramatically from north to south across the ArkLaTex with very little in the far north around the I-30 corridor to more than a foot across the far south.

Hardest hit were Sabine and Natchitoches parishes along with parts of Desoto, Red River and Bienville parishes and Shelby County in Texas.

Here are some rain totals from the hardest hit areas in the ArkLaTex where more than 2 inches of rain fell. Rain data is courtesy the Shreveport National Weather Service office.



NW Louisiana

...Bienville Parish...

Arcadia 4.09"

...Bossier Parish...

Koran 5.35"

Red River Research Station 4.82"

4 S Bossier City 4.59"

1 SSW Bossier City 3.48"

Shreveport Downtown Airport 2.47"

5 E Benton 2.25"

8 NNW Bossier City 2.12"

...Caddo Parish...

Shreveport Southern Hills 4.58"

5 SSE Shreveport 4.99"

6 S Shreveport 4.73"

7 S Shreveport 4.25"

6 S Barksdale Air Force Base 4.24"

2 NNW Keithville 4.40"

Keithville 4.02"

Shreveport, La 3.51"

4 NNW Keithville 3.31"

4 SSE Shreveport 3.03"

5 WNW Bossier City 2.02"

...Claiborne Parish...

Homer 4.40"

Homer 3SSW 3.45"

...De Soto Parish...

Mansfield CE Rust Airport 3.38"

...Lincoln Parish...

6 NNW Ruston 4.02"

5 ENE Ruston 2.93"

2 NW Choudrant 2.63"

...Natchitoches Parish...

10 N Kurthwood 13.01"

2 N Goldonna 12.74"

1 N Goldonna 11.75"

1 NE Natchitoches 10.04"

5 ENE Campti 9.88"

Natchitoches #2 8.34"

Midpoint 5.52"

...Red River Parish...

1 NE Coushatta 11.93"

Edgefield 10.49"

Red River @ Lock & Dam10.12"

...Sabine Parish...

Bayou Toro Nr Toro 18.56"

10 SE Pleasant Hill 15.05"

Peason Ridge 14.16"

2 ESE Noble 13.10"

6 W Robeline 12.03"

1 ESE Noble 10.26"

...Webster Parish...

Minden 4.18"

3 NNW Minden 3.36"

2 NE Minden 3.35"

Texas

...Panola County...

3 W Gary City 2.29"

Carthage 2.10"

...Sabine County...

Pineland 15.67"

Sabine South SSRT2 14.36"

4 SSE Hemphill 8.77"

...San Augustine County...

15 SE Broaddus 19.01"

Ayish Bayou 15.45"

...Shelby County...

4 SSW Huxley 13.24"

Center 0.6 NW 6.62"

Center 4.26"

