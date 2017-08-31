DOTD closes part of Highway 787 near Highway 155 in Red Parish

Louisiana Highway 787 near Louisiana Highway 155 in Red River Parish is closed because floodwaters from Tropical Storm Harvey washed away part of the road. (Source: KSLA News 12)

The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development has closed a part of Highway 787 near Highway 155 after heavy rain from Harvey washed away part of the road.

Officials say the washed out roadway is an example of why it is so dangerous for people to try to drive through flooded areas.

Public Information Officer for DOTD Erin Buchanan said they will try to open this stretch of Highway 787 as soon as possible. Right now, they are not sure when that will be, however.

Buchanan says it is going to depend on the weather and when DOTD can mobilize resources.

Louisiana Highway 177 in DeSoto Parish remained closed Aug. 31 due to high water.

