Give smart: How to help Hurricane Harvey relief efforts safely

In the wake of devastation from Hurricane Harvey, KSLA News 12 has received numerous messages from viewers wanting to donate money to help the storm’s victims, but who also don't want to get ripped off by fraudulent charities.

Wanting to help you help those folks suffering in Southeast Texas and Southwest Louisiana, KSLA News is sharing three websites that our investigative team often uses when researching whether certain charitable organizations are on the up-and-up.

Charity Navigator is a great place to start your research into smart giving. The site has tips for donors and a specific page dedicated to dozens of highly rated charities actively involved in Hurricane Harvey relief efforts.

The Nation Volunteer Organization Active in Disaster also has a Harvey response page, listing non-profit volunteer groups in Texas specifically devoted to dealing with the impact of natural disasters like Hurricane Harvey.

Finally, if you want to roll up your sleeves and see the transparency rating, organizational structure, finances and how much money a particular charity actually pays out to people in need, GuideStar can give you valuable information to help ensure your donation gets in the hands of people needing it the most.

