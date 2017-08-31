Bienville floodwaters receding

Floodwaters from Tropical Storm Harvey are receding from roadways in Bienville Parish.

Those high waters had many viewers in the Giblsand area worried.

But the chief of North Bienville Fire Department said no homes needed to be evacuated.

The sun came out to shine Thursday.

And every major road in the parish now is free of water.

The fire chief said his crews spent most of the past 24 hours trying to clear nine storm-felled trees and the power lines they brought down with them.

