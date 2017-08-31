3 arrested during drug bust at Texarkana home - KSLA News 12 Shreveport, Louisiana News Weather & Sports

3 arrested during drug bust at Texarkana home

By Madison Brady, Digital Content Producer
Chirstopher Hurd, 21 (Source: Texarkana Texas Police Department) Chirstopher Hurd, 21 (Source: Texarkana Texas Police Department)
Jonathan Matlock, 21 (Source: Texarkana Texas Police Department) Jonathan Matlock, 21 (Source: Texarkana Texas Police Department)
Sonya Hopkins, 19 (Source: Texarkana Texas Police Department) Sonya Hopkins, 19 (Source: Texarkana Texas Police Department)
TEXARKANA, TX (KSLA) -

The Texarkana Texas Police Department says three men are behind bars after investigators found drugs inside a home Wednesday afternoon.

Investigators reportedly had a warrant to search the home in the 3000 block of College Drive.

Police say officers found a gun, digital scales, ecstasy, Xanax and more than 3 pounds of marijuana inside the home. 

Officers arrested 21-year-old Jonathan Matlock. 21-year-old Christopher Hurd, and 18-year-old Sonya Hopkins. 

The men were charged with possession of marijuana and two counts of possession of controlled substances. 

Hurd faces additional charges of unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon, three traffic warrants, and a probation violation warrant. 

Bonds for Hopkins and Matlock are set at $43,000 each. Hurd's bond is $53,928. 

