ETX welcomes new charter school in Texarkana

A new charter school is now open in Texarkana to provide another educational opportunity for families in East Texas.

On Thursday, the Texarkana Chamber of Commerce officially welcomed Premier High School to the city.

The tuition free charter school serves students in grades 9 through 12.

Like other charter schools, the curriculum allows students to work at their own pace but with one exception.

"We do require that our students have 100% acceptance to college, that makes us a little different than everyone else," explained campus director Heather McNeill. "So we do have high expectations for our students."

"We are here for students who are a little bit behind or they need to get caught up," she continued, "We can meet the needs of both kinds of students."

Nearly 70 students have already enrolled in classes, including Brady Stronan, 17, of Redwater, Texas.

"I'm at Premier because I am trying to graduate early so I can get out and go to work and make a little bit extra money, so I can start my life ahead of the game," said Brady who hopes to graduate in January.

With classes having only been in session for a few weeks, parents are already praising their efforts.

Lydia Young says her son is a student here because of his diabetes diagnosis.

"He was missing a lot of school, so this way he can do things at his own pace, and he is not missing exams and classwork," said Young.

School officials say students can enroll at anytime by contacting the school located at 3448 Summerhill Road, Texarkana, TX or by calling (903)765-6868.

