Bossier seeks identity of man suspected of stealing $4,000+

Bossier authorities are sharing this surveillance camera image in hopes of identifying a man suspected of charging more than $4,000 to someone's credit card. (Source: Bossier Crime Stoppers)

Authorities are sharing a surveillance camera image in hopes of identifying a suspected thief.

Bossier Financial Crimes Task Force detectives say he was seen using the victim's credit card at Wal-Mart Neighborhood Market on Shed Road in Bossier City.

All told, investigators said, he charged more than $4,000 to the card over a period of time.

Authorities urge anyone with any information to call Bossier Crime Stoppers at (318) 424-4100 or click here to submit a tip online. www.p3tips.com

For a secure and password-protected mobile app for your smart device, go to the App Store and download the free P3tips mobile app.

"No caller ID, no recorded lines, no tracking cookies, no saved IP address. ANONYMITY IS GUARANTEED!"

