Women of Diversity Ministries founder arrested, accused of financial fraud

The Executive Director of a local organization that was the subject of a fraud warning issued by the Bossier Parish Sheriff's Office last week has been arrested.

According to BPSO, 45-year-old Brenda Hill of Bossier City is charged with 88 counts of Monetary Instrument Abuse with a total bond of $250,000.00.

The sheriff's office says the arrest is the result of an ongoing investigation into the "Women of Diversity” after receiving reports of possible suspicious activity about the organization.

Brenda Hill who has a lengthy criminal history of financial fraud is listed as the founder of Women of Diversity Ministries, according to BPSO.

The sheriff's office warned local churches and residents about donating to the organization last week because of what they described as a history of financial fraud involving Hill.

They said that history includes her 2014 arrest and conviction of bank fraud involving an organization using the name Women of Diversity LLC.

Earlier in August, the group was seeking donations and sponsors to help run a recovery house at the former Budgetel in Bossier City.

The ministry's directors told KSLA News 12 they'd be in danger of closing if they were unable to buy the building to cut their expenses.

She was sentenced to seven years before her parole in January 2016. She will remain on parole until 2021.

The BPSO says the investigation continues and more charges are possible.

