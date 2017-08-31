WATCH LIVE: Gov. Edwards to hold news conference at 12:30 p.m.

Governor John Bel Edwards is set to hold a briefing on Harvey response and recovery efforts. (Source: WAFB)

Gov. John Bel Edwards will hold a news conference from Baton Rouge Thursday with updates on the future affects of Tropical Storm Harvey on Louisiana.

The press conference is scheduled to begin at 12:30 p.m. at GOHSEP in Baton Rouge.

