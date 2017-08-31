State-run shelter in Shreveport could open Thursday for TX Harvey evacuees

One of two state-run shelters on standby in Shreveport could open Thursday to take in evacuees of Hurricane Harvey from Southeast Texas.

"We are planning to take an additional 3,000 people from Texas today and provide sheltering for them. (If) we do that, we will have shelters open in Lake Charles, Alexandria and Shreveport," Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards said at an early afternoon briefing Thursday.

"We are confirming with Texas that is what they would like for us to do and if that happens in those numbers, we will open one of the shelters in Shreveport, the Jewella shelter. But we will not open the second one in Shreveport today."

The state-run shelters are at 7455 Atkinson Drive in Shreveport and the former Sam's Club at Jewella Avenue at Meriwether Road in southwest Shreveport.

One would hold 2,000 people; the other, 1,600.

The American Red Cross opened a 150-bed shelter Tuesday afternoon at Morning Star Baptist Church in Shreveport. As of Thursday morning, there were 22 staying there, but some are reportedly preparing to head back to Texas. and the Red Cross expects to see "declining population" over the next few days.

As Tropical Storm Harvey heads out of Louisiana, Governor John Bel Edwards says the state is going to do everything possible to take care of those left suffering in the wake of the storm.

"We are thankful that worst-case scenario did not play out in Louisiana. We did have several hundred homes and businesses that were flooded. We're going to do everything we can to take care of those suffering from Harvey. We're also going to be the best neighbors we can to help Texas."

By shortly after Noon Thursday, Harvey was in north Louisiana east of Monroe and getting closer to the Mississippi River.

The Louisiana National Guard is on duty to assist local officials with flooding victims.

Several roads are still flooded and will be for several days.

Governor Edwards says residents must still prepare for another hurricane. Hurricane Irma is in the Atlantic heading west and could impact Louisana in 10-12 days.

Harvey Continuing Coverage

Copyright 2017 KSLA. All rights reserved.